Iranian wrestler’s bout among GR Matches of Year

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – UWW has announced the top three Greco-Roman matches from 2017 which include two age-level bouts and a bronze medal match from the 2017 World Championship competed by Iran’s Geraei.

With conclusion of the year 2017, the United World Wrestling, the international governing body for the sport of amateur wrestling, released a post on its official website elaborating on the top three Greco-Roman Matches of the Year.

One outstanding match of 2017 was competed by Mohammadali Abdolhamid Geraei of Iran who trailed Moldova’s Daniel Cataraga by seven points heading into the second period of the 71kg bronze medal match at the World Championships. Geraei, originally from Shiraz city in south-central Iran, would outscore Cataraga 10-1 in the final three minutes to pick up his first world medal.

Kazakhstan’s Tynar Sharshenbekov and Seydylla Tazayev from Turkmenistan put on an awe-inspiring show in the 60kg Asian Junior Championship quarterfinals that lit up the scoreboard with 27 points. Tazayev was behind 4-0 early in the first but was able to capture the 9-8 lead heading into the break. Tazayev outscored Sharshenbekov 9-2 in the second period on his way to a 17-10 win.

In the other notable match of the year, Makhmudov of Kazakhstan took the early 1-0 lead off a pushout at finals of 74kg Junior World Championship. Kamal Ameer Bey from the US went on to score 11 points, ending the first period with a combined 17 points. With 30 second left, Makhmudov closed the gap and got the match to within two points. A final takedown for Bey with three seconds left sealed the match which ended with a total of 27 points.

