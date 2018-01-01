Wrestling referees to attend Clinic for Officials in Slovakia

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – Four Iranian wrestling judges are slated to take part at a Clinic for Officials (Judges and Referees) to be hosted by Slovakia in min-January.

Clinics for Officials (Judges and Referees) are intended to help National Federations provide training to Judges and Referees through courses led by an expert.

In the upcoming clinic in Slovakia, the latest rules and regulations for arbitration of Freestyle and Greco-Roman categories are described to Olympic referees in the form of films, slides and exercises.

Participants will go through a test at the end of the four-day course which will be held from January 13-16.

Mohammad Ebrahim Emami, Ardavan Saheb, Mohammad Mosalayipour and Mazdak Giti comprise the four Iranian Olympic referees who will attend the clinic for officials.

It is worth noting that the rules and regulations raised at the event will be implemented in the year 2018.

HA/4188344