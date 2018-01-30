Iran sophisticated with advanced breast cancer treatment surgery: report

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Foreigners will come to the Islamic Republic of Iran in order to undergo breast surgery, a member of Breast Cancer Research Center reported.

A Breast Surgery Specialist Dr. Maryam Tabatabaeian said, “Like in Europe, breast cancer surgery has made significant progress in Iran and there is no need to remove all the lymph glands in patient’s armpit during surgery.”

In the past, swelling of hand, sense of heavy feeling and of course severe pain in patient’s arm was one of the common complications after the breast cancer treatment including surgery or radiotherapy, the issue of which was caused by damage to the lymph vessels and armpit nerves, she maintained.

She, who is a member of Breast Cancer Research Center in Isfahan University of Medical Sciences, reiterated, “as a result of surgery of lymph glands and/or radiotherapy, patient’s armpit was always grappling with short-term and even permanent complications, the most important of which can be referred to the hand swelling.

Tabatabaeian expounded on the new surgical method and said, “in this method, only one to three lymph glands are removed with the minimal cutting, so that complications related to this part of surgery reach their lowest level, therefore, patients should not be concerned about the complications after surgery.”

The method of lipid injection in the early and delayed regeneration is used as a complement to the surgical technique to improve the chest appearance, she said, adding, “fortunately, several surgeons and physicians in the country can do this treatment process for the patient successfully.”

She said, “breast cancer surgery in Iran is being updated in tandem with world’s most modern technology, so that not only domestic patients use these facilities, but also foreign patients attend Iran in order to undergo breast treatment surgery.”

