Breast cancer number one cancer in Iran

Breast cancer is the number one cancer in Iran while lung cancer is the most widespread type of cancer in Western states, the head of the Cancer Research Institute of Iran stated.

The age of breast cancer infection in Iran is 10 years less than the world average, Mohammad Esmaeil Akbari added.

The average age of infection to breast cancer in Iran is between 45 and 55 whereas the average age of the disease is 50 to 60 globally.

He attributed the lower age of infection to breast cancer to the younger Iranian society as compared to the global average.

TM/IRN85076612