'Trump tactless remarks drew world attention to Palestine'

TEHRAN, Dec. 28 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the Palestinian Ambassador to Tehran Salah Al-Zawawi met on Wednesday in Tehran.

Amir-Abdollahian discussed regional transformations in meeting with Salah Al-Zawawi and said “Trump’s tactless remarks drew world attention to Palestine and the holy Al-Quds. Trump must change his stance. Al-Quds is and will forever be an integral part of Palestine.”

Parliament Speaker Special Aide on International Affairs Amir-Abdollahian referred to the false accusations made by the Saudis who claimed that Yemen has launched Iranian rockets against Riyadh and added “the Islamic Republic of Iran upholds sending humanitarian aids to Yemen and considers political solution as the only way to end Yemeni crisis.”

Amir-Abdollahian referred to the US military headquarters in the Syrian region and added “under the pretext of defending the Kurds, the US and the Zionist regime are after hatching their own insidious plots in Syria.”

For his part, the Palestinian Ambassaddor to Tehran Salah Al-Zawawi expressed his gratitude for the support provided by the Islamic Republic of Iran for Palestine.

“Forming a Palestinian government on Gaza Strip with eastern Jerusalem as its capital is no more than an illusion which will never come to pass,” Al-Zawawi said.

Having stressed the necessity of preserving solidarity in the world of Islam, Al Zawawi said“Trump is a mere puppet of the Zionist regime.”

