Iran 'man of action' in supporting Islamic Resistance Movement

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – Hamas Deputy Chairman Salih al-Arouri reiterated Iran's commitment to the Palestinian cause.

Salih al-Arouri added that Iran's support for Resistance is real, explicit and intriguing.

Iran's support for Palestinian resistance reflects Tehran's serious opposition to the Zionist regime, he added.

He noted that Hamas' relationship with Iran is based on the fact that the country is ready for real and open support for Resistance.

Salih al-Arouri also added that "Palestine is ready to exchange prisoners with the Zionist regime, but the occupiers did nothing about it."

Earlier, Salih al-Arouri also had referred to the meetings in Iran as the continuation of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s commitment toward Palestine and the Resistance in Palestine, saying "we hope this support will continue and grow until the Resistance will be able to defeat the occupation."

LR/IRN82780853