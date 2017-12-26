Iran opposes OIC Istanbul statement for being too conservative

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – A senior adviser to Iran’s Leader said on Tuesday that Palestine is still number one issue of the Islamic world, criticizing the statement issued by participants in OIC Summit in Istanbul for being too conservative.

Speaking in a press conference held on Tuesday, Ali Akbar Velayati, who is also the Secretary General of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening said that “Palestine is still number one issue of the Islamic world, and the recent US action in recognizing al-Quds as the capital of Israel shows that the issue is of great importance for everybody in the world.”

He said that, bringing up some unimportant issues during the year by enemies and adversaries was to cover the Palestine issue.

Pointing to the Islamic Republic of Iran as the main advocate of the Resistance Front, Leader’s top adviser said "the overwhelming vote in favor of Palestine in the UN General Assembly showed the high level of awakening and awareness of the world's public opinion, despite all the threats and bribes.”

He said “EU big countries voted in opposition to the US, and one might ask why that happened, the answer is the victory of the resistance front in Iraq, Syria and Yemen mad that possible.”

Velayati further added “we disagree with the final statement that was issued in the recent OIC Summit in Istanbul dividing Jerusalem into east and west parts, and what came out in the final statement was a conservative statement that does not match the realities of the region," adding that Iran, of course, is seriously opposed to statement.

KI/4183232