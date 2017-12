TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – In relation to the oil swap deal between Iran and Iraq, Iran’s deputy oil minister said that country’s refineries have the capacity of receiving 250,000 barrels of Iraqi oil, though due to the lack of a pipeline they are working on transferring 30-60.000 bpd at the moment.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Alireza Sadeghabadi said that due to the lack of an oil pipeline at the moment, between 30 to 60,000 bpd will be delivered by tanker trucks to Iran.

Referring to the fact that replacing the oil used in refineries with another kind of oil is not easy because of each refinery’s different characteristics, Iran's deputy oil minister said that after conducting some research, they had realized that Iraqi oil could be used in Kermanshah, Tabriz and Arak refineries.

He went on to say “at the current situation, 250,000 barrels of crude oil per day can be refined in the country's refineries, but there is no infrastructure for the transfer of this volume of oil through pipelines, and for this, they are planning to deliver 30 to 60,000 bpd through tanker trucks to the refineries of the country.”

On December 9, 2017, Reuters quoted Iraqi Oil Minister Luaibi as saying “Iraq has agreed to swap up to 60,000 barrels per day of crude produced from the northern Iraqi Kirkuk oilfield for Iranian oil.”

