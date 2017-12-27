NIDC drills 119 oil, gas wells

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – An NIDC official said as many as 119 oil and gas wells were drilled and completed over the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (began March 21).

Corporate Planning Director of National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) Naser Gholipour pointed to drilling of 119 new oil and gas wells so far in the current Iranian year, asserting “in the meantime, 51 developmental-descriptive, two exploratory as well as 66 maintenance wells have been built.”

The official maintained that during the first three quarters of the current Iranian year, numerous wells were drilled in various areas including 86 wells in southern oil-rich areas and 24 in the central regions among the others.

Since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year, more than 196,037 meters of oil and gas wells have been drilled while in the meantime a new drilling rig has been added to the fleet of Iranian rigs.

“NIDC’s drilling fleet possesses 71 underground drilling rigs and three marine drilling rigs and has put rebuilding, renovating and upgrading of its equipment high on the agenda,” he concluded.

