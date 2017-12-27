Dutch official express regret over earlier misconduct

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – Henk Krol told a Dutch radio station that throwing away the Iranian embassy’s present was a mistake while refusing to apologize to Iranians.

Dutch politician from 50PLUS party in the House of Representatives of the Netherlands told ‘NOS’ Radio that “in my life, I have so many times expressed my regret over different things, though apologizing is something different.”

He admitted that Iranian embassy had sent the presents to both men and women politicians, admitting the issue "must have been sensitive as it was discussed in the Iranian Parliament."

After karol’s action was broadcast on the Dutch local POW news channel, National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament and Iranian embassy in the Hague issued statements condemning his move.

KI/IRN82776474