Iran embassy in The Hague slams act of Dutch official

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Iranian embassy in the Hague issued a statement condemning a Dutch politician's act regarding his comments over the New Year greeting cards sent by the Iranian mission for Christmas, reiterating that the gifts had been indiscriminately distributed among men and women politicians.

The embassy of the Islamic republic of Iran issued a statement on Saturday condemning the insult made by a Dutch political figure who throws away the Iranian embassy’s Christmas gift which has been filmed and broadcast by a “non-serious and yellow” TV station.

“The embassy sends New Year greetings cards and a small parcel of Iranian souvenirs to the Dutch officials and prominent figures every year on the advent of the new year of Gregorian calendar,” reads the announcement of the Iranian mission to the Hague.

“This year the number of the recipients of the gifts increased and some figures of parties present at the parliament were also offered the gift,” says the statement.

“Unfortunately, this person who has done little investigation and holds a negative approach towards the Islamic Republic of Iran has claimed that the gifts have just been sent to male politicians while the fact is that the New Year greetings have been sent to officials regardless of their sex and many women have received the greetings of the Iranian ambassador to the Netherlands. After some follow up made by the embassy, the foreign ministry of the Netherlands voiced disappointment over this ignorant measure of a Dutch political figure.”

According to the Iranian embassy in the Netherlands, many Iranian nationals residing in the Netherlands have called the mission and in addition to denouncing the video and the act filmed in it, have called for the apology of the Dutch figure.

YNG/4180360