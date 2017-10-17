Japan voices support for Iran nuclear deal

According to NHK, their teleconference took place on Monday, during which Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono expressed full support for Iran's nuclear deal, days after US President Donald Trump said he would decertify Iran's compliance and let the Congress decide about re-imposing sanctions on Iran.

Kono highlighted Iran's constructive role in regional stability, expressing his hope that Iran will work to resolve the issue through dialogue.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif, for his part, voiced his appreciation toward Japan's stance on the nuclear deal. He added that Iran has complied with the agreement and will continue to do so.

