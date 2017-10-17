  1. Politics
Japan voices support for Iran nuclear deal

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) – Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono has told his Iranian counterpart Zarif that his country continues to support the 2015 landmark nuclear deal, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported Monday.

According to NHK, their teleconference took place on Monday, during which Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono expressed full support for Iran's nuclear deal, days after US President Donald Trump said he would decertify Iran's compliance and let the Congress decide about re-imposing sanctions on Iran. 

Kono highlighted Iran's constructive role in regional stability, expressing his hope that Iran will work to resolve the issue through dialogue.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif, for his part, voiced his appreciation toward Japan's stance on the nuclear deal. He added that Iran has complied with the agreement and will continue to do so.

