‘Patio’ to vie at 36th Fajr Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Iranian film ‘Patio’ directed by Maryam Bahrololoumi will appear at the 36th edition of International Fajr Film Festival.

The director of 'Patio' Maryam Bahrololoumi said “since it has been important for me to have first screening of my film in a domestic festival, I participated at the 36th Fajr Film Festival.”

Bahrololoumi said that ‘Patio’ is being edited at present and added “this film tells a feminine story that takes place in the city. This is my first experience in making a feature film. I did my best to make use of my background in cinema in order to make an independent film through collaboration with a professional group.”

Behnaz Jafari, Ali Yaghoubi, Babak Ansari, Pouriya Poursorkh and Karim Amini are some of the actors that have appeared before the camera in 'Patio'.

