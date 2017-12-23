‘Patio’ to vie at 36th Fajr Filmfest.

The director of 'Patio' Maryam Bahrololoumi said “since it has been important for me to have first screening of my film in a domestic festival, I participated at the 36th Fajr Film Festival.”
Bahrololoumi said that ‘Patio’ is being edited at present and added “this film tells a feminine story that takes place in the city. This is my first experience in making a feature film. I did my best to make use of my background in cinema in order to make an independent film through collaboration with a professional group.”
Behnaz Jafari, Ali Yaghoubi, Babak Ansari, Pouriya Poursorkh and Karim Amini are some of the actors that have appeared before the camera in 'Patio'.
