پارسی
العربية
اردو
کوردی
Türkçe
English
Mehrnews English
Mon 25 December 2017
×
Photo
Home
All News
Iran
World
Politics
Economy
Culture
Technology
Sports
Photo
Cartoon
Video
Opinion
Press conference of Ammar Popular Filmfest.
TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – The presser of Ammar Popular Film Festival was held at the house of Teymouri martyrs in Tehran with Nader Talebzadeh and Vahid Jalili present at the event.
By: Asghar Khamseh
2017-12-24 19:48
Related News
‘Patio’ to vie at 36th Fajr Filmfest.
'Mermaid' wins 2 intl. awards
'Kupal' to vie at Arizona Underground Filmfest.
Tags
Ammar International Film Festival
Ammar Popular Film Festival (APFF)
Nader Talebzadeh