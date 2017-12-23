Azerbaijani medical-military delegation visits Baqiyatallah Univ.

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Azerbaijani medical-military delegation visited Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences, Hospital and Jamaran Heart Hospital on Friday holding talks with Iranian officials.

An Azerbaijani medical-military delegation led by Natiq Aliyev, head of the Defense Ministry’s health department, visited various sections of Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences, Baqiyatallah Hospital and Jamaran Heart Hospital and closely observed and became familiar with their medical and treatment processes.

Head of the public health department of the armed forces Brigadier General Hassan Araghizadeh welcomed the Azerbaijani delegation and stressed the necessity of bilateral cooperation on education, research, exchanging patients and experts, promoting relations and cooperation in various fields. He announced that Iran is ready to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Azerbaijan on medical cooperation and exchanging experience on various aspects of military medicine.

Natiq Aliyev referred to the fact that Iran has made admirable achievements in military medicine and treatment and has amassed valuable experience from its past wars, adding “we intend to promote bilateral ties and collaboration on military medicine as much as possible,” he added.

Natiq Aliyev made recommendations for bilateral collaborations such as holding seminars and conferences with experts and physicians in attendance, publishing articles in scientific journals, exchanging patients for treatment, engaging in educational collaboration in the fields of marine medicine and solving regional environmental issues.

Deputy Head of Health and Treatment of IRGC Ahmad Abdollahi accompanied the Azerbaijani delegation in their visit and said “taking into account the commonalities between the two countries, we are interested in expanding ties and relations on various grounds.”

He then submitted a report on IRGC measures, achievements and capabilities in medical treatment, mobile field hospitals, rescue missions in natural disasters such as Kermanshah earthquake, and special training for relief services.

The commander of Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences Alireza Jalali expressed willingness to promote medical cooperation with Azerbaijan and introduced the various sections of the University and the services each section provides.

