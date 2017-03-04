China to address challenges to Sino-US relations

Policy adjustments by the new US administration will impact the world and Sino-US relations, said Fu Ying, spokeswoman for the annual session of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, which will open Sunday.

"We certainly hope the impacts are positive," Fu said, stressing cooperation is widely regarded as the main trend in relations between the two big countries.

There have been a lot of high-level exchanges between China and the United States, Fu said, citing two phone conversations between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, which she said had sent a clear message that the two countries should cooperate more and be good partners.

Fu also shared her observation that US society does not know China very well.

She said she had noticed from the US presidential campaign last year that all presidential candidates had told "old, or not-quite-true stories" about China, which is "not normal in a society where information is highly accessible."

Noting limited first-hand information about China in the US press and TV programs, and few articles and books written by Chinese available in the United States, Fu said China will make greater efforts to offer more information on China to the international community, including the United States.

She also voiced hope that foreign reporters, who are covering the annual sessions of China's top legislature and top political advisory body, would pay more attention to "new China stories."

XINHUA/MNA