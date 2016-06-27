Tasisat Daryaei ties 2-2 with Dynamo Moscu FC

The group stage of the tournament came to an end on Sunday in Qatar where Tasisat Daryaei of Iran and Dynamo Moscu FC of Russia drew 2-2.

Mohammad Shajari and Hossein Tayebi found the net for the Iranian squad.

Accordingly, Vahid Shamsaei’s boys bagged their first point at the 2016 Futsal Intercontinental Cup failing to proceed to the second round of the sportive event.

The Iranian futsal club had previously conceded defeats against Spain’s FC Barcelona Lassa (2-4) as well as Brazil’s Carlos Barbosa (3-4).

The tournament is being competed by eight top teams in the world and will take place at the Ali bin Hamad Al Attiya Arena in Al Sadd and Aspire’s Ladies Sports Hall from June 24 to 29.

In its 15th edition, the Intercontinental Futsal Cup is considered to be one of the best club’s tournaments in the world.

The last edition of the tournament took place in 2013 and was won by Russian club Dynamo Moscu FC after they won against Brazilian club Carlos Barbosa 5-1.

