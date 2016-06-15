‘WhiteNote’ app helps visually impaired learn music

‘WhiteNote’ is an application that presents musical note files (in XML form), suitable for visually impaired people. There are several applications that convert the images of scanned music sheets to XML or MXL formats. WhiteNote application can read these files and speak them.

According to the developers, the name of this application is driven from the Persian word for half note, which is called white note as it is like an empty circle. The name also has a reference to white cane which is the symbol of visually impaired.

Developers were prompted to design WhiteNote when they took into consideration the difficulty of using and producing Braille musical notes for the visually impaired musicians. Given the fact that the notes are hard to acquire, and there are only a few producers in Iran, as well as how people are reluctant to share their notes seeing how easily they can be ruined, Roya Halvati, Ramin Halvati and Shadyar Khdayari, along with a number of other Iranian technicians, came together with the idea for WhiteNote. The application, available in English and Persian, has been developed to solve these problems by allowing people to easily copy and share music sheets as computer files, email them or download them.

WhiteNote application is presented as freeware and open source and you can download it's source code from GitHub.com/raminhalavati/WhiteNote.

MS/3685651