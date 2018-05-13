Iranian app eases indoor navigation 

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – An Iranian startup has developed a mobile application which can help individuals to navigate through indoor spaces.

Named “Indooria”, this app guides individuals in indoor locations, one of the members of this startup Farshid Abdollahi told Mehr News correspondent on Sunday.

Showing the real-time location of the user, the app runs without the need to access internet and offers the shortest route to a selected destination, he highlighted.

GPS (Global Positioning System) doesn’t usually operate in indoor spaces, he said, adding that large public buildings such as shopping centers, cinemas, stadiums and universities do need a guide for those who visit these places for the first time and this app can easily guide them through different sections of a building.

Indooria only supports navigation in those buildings which have sent their indoor maps to the startup, he noted.

Referring to the need felt for such an app, Abdollahi went on to say that Indooria is the first-of-its-kind in Iran.

One of the other characteristics of this app is that it can offer discounts to users depending on their location, he concluded.

Comprising of young Iranian graduates of Qazvin Islamic Azad University, the startup is now running as a knowledge-based company.

