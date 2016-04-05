India to release 11 Iranian sailors soon

Hassan Nourian said on Monday the Indian court had already agreed to release ten of them, while during Monday meeting with the judge, captain of the fishing vessel can also return Iran after paying cash fine.

On the seizure of Iranian fishing vessel, Nourian said, “now the ship has a technical problem and will be handed over to Iran after meeting administrative procedures and removal of its technical defects."

Nourian said he had a meeting with Iranian sailors on Monday, being held in 135km of Cochin Port in southern India.

“Iran’s Consulate in Hyderabad will spare no efforts to free the fishermen as soon as possible,” he noted.

On July 5, the Iranian fishing vessel with 12 people on board was intercepted in southern part of India and all its crew and captain were imprisoned.



