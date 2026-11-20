“We will not accept being bombed on the one hand while being asked in a tone of entitlement, on the other, to provide detailed information about our materials and sites and grant unrestricted access to them,” Iran’s ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, Reza Najafi, told the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Board of Governors.

Najafi said the agency’s loss of continuity of knowledge over Iran’s nuclear materials, highlighted in Director General Rafael Grossi’s latest report, could not be separated from the June 2025 US and Israeli attacks on Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities.

"This loss of continuity has a cause, namely the massive unlawful military attacks on our safeguarded nuclear facilities by the US and the Israeli regime,” he said.

Grossi’s report said the IAEA had lost continuity of knowledge over Iran’s previously declared stocks of low- and highly enriched uranium at facilities affected by the attacks. The agency has been unable to resume verification activities at those sites.

Najafi criticized the IAEA for ignoring the attacks while holding Iran responsible for the resulting disruption.

He described this approach as an attempt to reverse cause and effect, saying the agency is assigning responsibility “to the victim rather than to the aggressors.”

He also criticized the Board of Governors for failing to condemn the attacks. He contrasted its response with the condemnation of Israel’s 1981 attack on an Iraqi nuclear facility, which prompted nearly 10 resolutions by the IAEA General Conference and board.

“This time the attacks were larger, more extensive, on operational facilities with nuclear materials and, by the Director General’s own admission, unprecedented in the Agency’s history, yet the response of the Agency in its entirety has been deadly silence,” Najafi said.