Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter, “You get American soldiers back to their families here when Iran is defeated.”, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi wrote in a post on his X account late on Thursday.

This reaction follows the publication of remarks made by the Zionist regime’s ambassador in an interview with the American network Newsmax, in which Leiter claimed when Iran is defeated, you will bring American soldiers back to their families.

These remarks, made on a program titled "National Report" on the Newsmax network on November 19, 2026, have once again brought the issue of the Zionist regime’s role in shaping U.S. military policies toward Iran into the spotlight.

The comments came at a time, when Israel is pushing for renewed aggression against Iran despite American public frustration with Washington for gambling with the lives of US soldiers and putting Tel Aviv's interests above those of America.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly told a security meeting that a new military operation against Iran is “unavoidable,” Hebrew news outlet Channel 13 reported on Thursday.

MNA/ 7016933