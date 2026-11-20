In a statement posted on X on Thursday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei ​​​​​​noted that after the long-running narrative of an “Iranian nuclear threat,” American officials are now asserting that there are “indications” that Iran is pursuing biological or chemical weapons capabilities, Press TV reported.

“The allegations keep changing, but the underlying narrative remains disturbingly familiar,” he said. “Once again, the world is apparently expected to suffer a bout of collective amnesia.”

Baghaei explicitly recalled the infamous 2003 appearance of then-US secretary of state Colin Powell before the UN Security Council, in which Powell held up a small vial as supposed evidence of Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction. That presentation, Baghaei stressed, has since become a lasting symbol of one of the most consequential intelligence failures and political deceptions in modern history.

“Unsubstantiated intelligence claims about Iraq’s possession of WMDs were deliberately weaponized to manufacture public support and pave the way for a military invasion,” the spokesperson said. “The consequences were catastrophic—not only for the Iraqi people, but for the wider region and, ultimately, for American society itself.”

He warned that the current allegations appear to be following “the same fraudulent script,” and asked whether the world had learned anything from the disastrous lessons of 2003 or was once again prepared to allow public deception on a grand scale.

MNA