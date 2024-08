Harirchiyan was born in Isfahan on August 11, 1932. He began his career in theater in Isfahan, and in 1948, he appeared for the first time in a television film.

Since then, he has acted in many films and series, including Pezhman (directed by Soroush Sehhat) and Sakhteman-e Pezeshkan (directed by Soroush Sehhat).

The veteran Iranian actor Harirchiyan passed away on Tuesday at the age of 92.

