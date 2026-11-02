Putin, Rezaei discuss West Asia in phone call

Major General Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation—within the framework of high-level consultations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation, and following recent meetings between senior officials of both nations—to discuss the current regional and global situation, with a particular focus on West Asia.

During the conversation, appreciation was expressed for the clear stances taken by President Putin and other Russian officials in commending the role of the martyred Leader of the Revolution and other great national heroes, as well as for their support for the steadfastness and resilience of the Iranian people.

Both sides emphasized the continuation of strategic cooperation, in accordance with the roadmap outlined by the leaders of the two countries.

MNA/6997841