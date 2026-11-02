Tehran, Ashgabat emphasize strengthening all-out relations

Both sides reviewed the latest state of relations between Tehran and Ashgabat and emphasized leveraging capacities to develop cooperation in various political and economic fields.

Turning to the historical ties between the two nations, Meredow said this closeness serves as the foundation for advancing relations in the future.

He lauded expanding relations with Iran in commercial, political, and cultural fields.

He appreciated Iran’s companionship with Turkmenistan in various international arenas.

Iran’s top diplomat arrived in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan on Monday to hold talks with the country’s high-ranking officials.

Bilateral relations, regional and international developments, and avenues to bolster political and economic cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan are among the main topics of discussion during Araghchi’s one-day visit to this country.

Relations between Tehran and Ashgabat have continued to boost over the years, with both sides emphasizing the need to make use of existing capacities to further develop bilateral ties.

MNA