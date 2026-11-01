Araghchi to visit Turkmenistan Monday

During this visit, the Iranian Foreign Minister will hold discussions and consultations with Turkmen officials regarding bilateral relations across various areas of mutual interest.
MNA/6996722
TEHRAN, Nov. 01 (MNA) – Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will travel to Ashgabat on Monday at the head of a diplomatic and economic delegation.
During this visit, the Iranian Foreign Minister will hold discussions and consultations with Turkmen officials regarding bilateral relations across various areas of mutual interest.
MNA/6996722
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