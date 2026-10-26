  1. Politics
Oct 26, 2026, 11:02 PM

Iran and Turkmenistan FMs discuss ties, region in call

Iran and Turkmenistan FMs discuss ties, region in call

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a phone call with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov to discuss relations between the two neighbors and regional developments.

The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, exchanged views on key regional issues and the latest international developments during a telephone conversation this Monday evening.

The two sides reviewed the latest regional developments and emphasized the importance of continuing diplomatic consultations and political efforts aimed at reducing tensions and establishing lasting stability and security in the region.

MNA/ISN1405080402551

News ID 248944

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