  1. Politics
Oct 30, 2026, 9:35 AM

In reaction to protests in Europe:

"Who seeds wind, shall harvest storm" : Mokhber to Europe

"Who seeds wind, shall harvest storm" : Mokhber to Europe

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) – Mohammad Mokhber, a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has lambasted European states for their joining hands with Washington against Iran, telling them "Who seeds wind, shall harvest storm."

In reaction to the public angre and protests in several European countries—and in light of remarks by the French President linking the current crises in Paris to the Strait of Hormuz—Mokhber wrote in a post on X that: "During the period when Trump was aggressively targeting the Islamic Republic, Europe—through its actions within the framework of NATO cooperation—sowed the wind; today, it is harvesting a self-inflicted strom in the form of economic and social crises."

The Advisor and Aide to the Leader of the Islanic Revolutuon Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei also emphasized: "The consequences of an ill-advised war by the United States and Israel against Iran would be global."

MNA/6993888

News ID 249027

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