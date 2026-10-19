French pres. nominee urges Macron’s resignation amid protests

In a post on social media, Philippot urged Macron to step down, arguing that his resignation was necessary to restore the authority of the state. He also accused the government of allowing large-scale illegal immigration, AZERNEWS reported.

More than 500,000 people reportedly took part in demonstrations across France on Saturday to protest the rising cost of living and higher prices.

Clashes between protesters and police, along with incidents of disorder and vandalism, were reported in several cities, including Paris, Marseille, Lyon and Lille.

According to local sources, some demonstrators carried signs calling for a revolution and chanted slogans demanding Macron’s resignation.

MNA