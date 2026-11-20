Yemen’s army conducted new operations against Saudi Arabia, hitting a financial center and airport in Riyadh, as well as a petrochemical company and an air base.

At least 28 people were martyred and wounded in a Saudi attack on a sponge factory in Yemen's Hodeidah overnight, according to preliminary figures, Al-Masirah reported.

Yemen's Health Ministry spokesman said search and recovery operations were continuing under extremely difficult conditions, with bodies completely burned, remains scattered and missing people still being sought.

On Tuesday night, Yemeni armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced figures for Saudi attacks on the capital Sanaa and liberated provinces in recent hours.

MNA