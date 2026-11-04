  1. Politics
Nov 4, 2026, 3:26 PM

Advisor to Leader:

Iran came out victorious by shifting war costs to US

Iran came out victorious by shifting war costs to US

TEHRAN, Nov. 04 (MNA) – A Senior Advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Mohammad Mokhber has said that Iran became victorious by shifting the costs of war onto the United States.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, he referred to the results of the US congressional midterm elections, and wrote, “The criminal Trump made every possible effort to ensure his party’s victory, but he received a slap in the face from his own people. The true victor in this arena was Iran, which shifted the cost of the war to within the United States."

The continuation of Trump’s failed policy will, by virtue of the blood of the martyrs and at the hands of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front, cause the remainder of America’s standing to be squandered.

Earlier, he had said that America's barbarism, by eroding trust in international institutions, is driving the world toward nuclear deterrence.

“Military stockpiles have increased by about 130 warheads, and every 9 countries possessing nuclear weapons are undergoing modernization," the advisor to the Leader underlined.  

Even countries without bombs, such as Poland, Finland, Sweden, and Germany, are seeking to host or participate in nuclear arrangements, Mokhber added. 

MNA/ 7000356

News ID 249165
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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