Iran's FM Araghchi urges Macron to listen public demand

In a post on his X account on Monday, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “Mr. Macron made his bed when he assured POTUS that he welcomes atrocities against Iran.”

Too late to blame the war his ilk helped cause, he said, adding, “The French people demand wholesale change, including freedom of assembly.”

“Listen to the future of France, Mr. Macron,” Araghchi added.

Accordingly, French president declared the interior minister's offer to resign.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson has criticized the French president over a blatant double standard on nuclear deterrence.

During a test of a ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, Emmanuel Macron said that in order to be free, one must be feared, and to be feared, one must be powerful, Esmaeil Baghaei said.

MNA