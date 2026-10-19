  1. Politics
Oct 19, 2026, 8:41 AM

Iran's FM Araghchi urges Macron to listen public demand

Iran's FM Araghchi urges Macron to listen public demand

TEHRAN, Oct. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has called on French President Emmanuel Macron to listen to the public demand including freedom of assembly.

In a post on his X account on Monday, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “Mr. Macron made his bed when he assured POTUS that he welcomes atrocities against Iran.”

Too late to blame the war his ilk helped cause, he said, adding, “The French people demand wholesale change, including freedom of assembly.”

“Listen to the future of France, Mr. Macron,” Araghchi added.

Accordingly, French president declared the interior minister's offer to resign.

Iran's FM Araghchi urges Macron to listen public demand

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson has criticized the French president over a blatant double standard on nuclear deterrence.

During a test of a ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, Emmanuel Macron said that in order to be free, one must be feared, and to be feared, one must be powerful, Esmaeil Baghaei said.

MNA

News ID 248701
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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