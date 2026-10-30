Yemen sets 3 conditions for ending war with Saudi Arabia

Hussein al-Ezzi, a member of the political bureau of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement, announced in a message on a social network that Saudi Arabia can pave the way for resolving the conflict with Yemen and ending the war by implementing three measures.

In this message, al-Ezzi stated that stopping attacks on Yemen, ending the siege, and paying the country's demands are the three main conditions for resolving the crisis and moving towards peace.

Addressing Saudi officials, he emphasized that resolving disputes with Yemen can be done without relying on eastern or western military coalitions and without continuing attacks on homes, markets, and civilians.

This member of the Ansarullah political bureau also criticized the heavy costs of the war and support for armed groups, stating that continuing the military path is not only not a solution to the crisis, but can also lead to continued failures, concerns, and increased regional risks.

At the end of his message, Al-Izzi emphasized in a decisive tone that implementing the conditions announced by Sanaa is the proposed path to ending the conflict, and otherwise, the confrontation will continue.

MNA/6993973