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Oct 26, 2026, 12:24 PM

Magnitude 5.2 quake jolts parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan

Magnitude 5.2 quake jolts parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan late Sunday, with tremors felt in several provinces of both neighboring countries, local media reported.

The quake shook Afghanistan's capital Kabul, Nangarhar and several neighboring provinces, according to Afghan broadcaster TOLOnews.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage in Afghanistan, the broadcaster said.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) recorded the earthquake at magnitude 5.2, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported. 

Pakistani broadcaster Geo News reported that the tremor was felt in parts of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region.

MNA

News ID 248930

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