Magnitude 5.2 quake jolts parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan

The quake shook Afghanistan's capital Kabul, Nangarhar and several neighboring provinces, according to Afghan broadcaster TOLOnews.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage in Afghanistan, the broadcaster said.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) recorded the earthquake at magnitude 5.2, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Pakistani broadcaster Geo News reported that the tremor was felt in parts of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region.

MNA