At least 40 civilians killed in terrorists’ attack in Nigeria

At least 40 civilians were killed in a terror attack in Nigeria’s southeastern Taraba State, the Premium Times newspaper reported, citing human rights activists.



A group of gunmen invaded the village of Binnari from the neighboring Plateau State. They burned the peasants' crops, destroyed their homes, looted shops, and indiscriminately killed civilians.



According to eyewitnesses, the final death toll may be higher, as many residents are still missing. Search and rescue operations are continuing.



MNA