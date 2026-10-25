Pres. Pezeshkian congratulates Kazakhstan on National Day

In a congratulatory message on Sunday, President Pezeshkian emphasized developing and deepening friendly and amicable relations between the two countries.

In this message, the Iranian president referred to the positive and stable trajectory of relations between Iran and the Republic of Kazakhstan over the past years, stating that the amicable relations between the two countries have always been established based on friendship, mutual respect and trust.

Stressing the historical, cultural, and civilizational commonalities between the two countries, Pezeshkian highlighted that these shared ties, in tandem with the common will of the leaders of Iran and Kazakhstan, have paved suitable ways for expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Turning to the geographical situation of Iran and Kazakhstan as two significant and influential countries in the region, he stipulated that the duo countries possess shared capacities and responsibilities for strengthening regional peace, stability, and security.

The Iranian president expressed hope that, by taking advantage of the existing capacities and unsparing efforts of high-ranking officials of the two countries, “we will soon witness a further expansion of cooperation and strengthening of friendly relations between Iran and the Republic of Kazakhstan.”

Pezeshkian, in his message, prayed to God Almighty and wished health, success, prosperity, and well-being for the President and people of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

MNA/ 6988815