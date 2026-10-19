  1. Politics
Oct 20, 2026, 12:31 AM

Pakistan army chief to visit Tehran on Tuesday

Pakistan army chief to visit Tehran on Tuesday

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, will travel to Tehran on Tuesday to meet with Iranian officials, as part of ongoing bilateral cooperation between Iran and Pakistan and Islamabad’s role in Iran-U.S. talks.

According to local Iranian media, Field Marsha Asim Munir, the Chief of Army of Pakistan, will travel to Tehran tomorrow, Tuesday, to meet and hold consultations with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During this visit, discussions are expected to cover not only bilateral cooperation and key issues between the two nations but also regional developments.

Pakistan’s potential role as a mediator between Iran and the United States is another item on the agenda for Munir’s visit to Tehran.

MNA

News ID 248730

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