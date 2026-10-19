Pakistan army chief to visit Tehran on Tuesday

According to local Iranian media, Field Marsha Asim Munir, the Chief of Army of Pakistan, will travel to Tehran tomorrow, Tuesday, to meet and hold consultations with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During this visit, discussions are expected to cover not only bilateral cooperation and key issues between the two nations but also regional developments.

Pakistan’s potential role as a mediator between Iran and the United States is another item on the agenda for Munir’s visit to Tehran.

MNA