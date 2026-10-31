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Oct 31, 2026, 10:03 AM

Dozens injured in shooting in Fairfield, California (+VIDEO)

Dozens injured in shooting in Fairfield, California (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – At least 7 people have been transported to hospital following a shooting at Solano Town Center mall in Fairfield, California, with multiple victims reportedly in critical condition and the shooter’s whereabouts still unknown.

Multiple people were injured in a shooting at Solano Town Center mall in Fairfield, California, with police responding to reports of an active shooter.

Police are responding to the shooting at the shopping center, with officers searching for the suspect, according to a source cited by NBC Bay Area.

Authorities have confirmed that multiple victims were hurt in the incident. The situation remains under investigation.

A source told NBC Bay Area, police are working on an “active shooter incident” at the Solano Town Center. Authorities say the incident has left multiple victims hurt and officers are looking for the suspect.

Suisun City mayor Alma Hernandez released a statement regarding the incident.

MNA

News ID 249041

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