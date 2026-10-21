Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf meets with Leader

According to local Iranian media, including Mehr, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Parliament, met and held a meeting with Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

During the meeting, the latest developments regarding the military, economic, and cognitive warfare waged by the American-Zionist enemy were reviewed.

Emphasis was placed on strengthening the nation's elements of power; the effective role of the lawmakers in preserving and consolidating social cohesion and national unity; the continued, insightful, and deterrent presence of the nation in public gatherings in support of the Islamic Establishment; and the commitment of both the government and the Parliament to collaboration in order to resolve the people's economic and livelihood-related problems, as well as advancing matters concerning the country's strategic partners.

Furthermore, the Speaker of the Parliament presented reports on the activities of lawmakers since the onset of the "third imposed war," as well as the Parliament's current and future plans to address the country's issues and problems.

MNA/6985707