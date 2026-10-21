US cause of regional insecurity yet calls for condemning Iran

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “They [US and Israel] attacked Iran twice in less than nine month - while negotiations were underway. They massacred our children in Minab, murdered our daughters in Lamerd, assassinated our leaders, and intensified sanctions on our people.”

“They destroyed the very MoU they signed on 17 June, and now they demand that the world condemn Iran! The world is paying the price of your unlawful aggression through regional instability and global economic insecurity,” he emphasized.

Strongly denouncing US Sec. of State Marco Rubio's hypocrisy, adding, "World is paying price for US war of aggression."

Referring to US and Israeli atrocities, Baghaei wrote, “You cannot launch a war of choice, set the region ablaze, unleash global chaos, and then play the victim. You cannot evade responsibility by turning the aggressor into the accuser and the victim into the culprit.”

He reiterated, “Terrorist US regime invaded Iran thrice amidst formal negotiations; destroyed Islamabad MoU. US committed heinous war crimes in Minab, Lamerd, assassinated Iran's Leaders, intensified sanctions.”

MNA