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Oct 21, 2026, 10:30 AM

Gaza Health Ministry warns of hospital power collapse

Gaza Health Ministry warns of hospital power collapse

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – The Ministry of Health has warned that supplies of oil required to operate electric generators across hospitals in the enclave have completely run out.

“This crisis threatens the immediate mechanical breakdown and failure of the remaining electric generators, which are already operating under complex technical and engineering conditions”, the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the monthly requirement of oil to keep hospital generators functioning exceeds 2,500 litres (660 gallons).

Warning that a total shutdown will cause “a disruption in power supply to numerous vital life-saving departments”, the ministry stated that “stopgap solutions” providing limited quantities of oil “do not extend the operational lifespan of these generators”.

“In fact, the generators’ high oil consumption is exacerbated by long hours of continuous operation and an urgent need for maintenance,” the statement read, Al Jazeera reported.

The ministry called on the international community to uphold its humanitarian responsibilities and intervene immediately to ensure the delivery of necessary oil and spare parts.

MNA

News ID 248787

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