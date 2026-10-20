  1. Politics
Oct 20, 2026, 4:21 PM

Envoy says Iraq agrees to expel anti-Iran adversary group

Envoy says Iraq agrees to expel anti-Iran adversary group

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad Mohammad Kazem Al-e-Sadeq says Iran and Iraq have reached an agreement to expel a separatist group from Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Mohammad Kazem Al-e-Sadeq said that the two neighboring countries have come to an agreement to evict a separatist terrorist group from the Kurdistan Region or hand its members over to Iran.

The ambassador said the agreement was reached within the framework of security cooperation between Iran and Iraq.

Al-e-Sadeq added that an Iran-Iraq meeting was held to discuss the matter, with Qasim al-Aboudi, Iraq’s national security adviser, in attendance

MNA

News ID 248755

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