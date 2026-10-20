Persian Gulf authority acts against 40 violating vessels

The PGSA said it has dealt with more than 40 violating vessels in the waterway.

In a message detailing the status of its vessel non-compliance list, the authority said 122 vessels have been added to the list so far.

It said 19 vessels are negotiating to avoid being placed on the list or to be removed from it, while two vessels have accepted removal by fulfilling their obligations.

About 30 vessels will be added to the list if they fail to respond after receiving warnings, according to the authority.

The PGSA said it will provide assistance for removal from the list if vessels voluntarily follow up on their violations.

MNA