Iran warns UN over Trump, Israel military threats

Iran's ambassador and chargé d'affaires to the United Nations, Gholamhossein Darzi, warned the UN secretary-general and the Security Council over what the letter called the "arrogant threats" of US President Donald Trump and the Zionist regime.

In the letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council president, Darzi said the threats are part of US and Zionist regime wars of aggression against Iran that began on June 13, 2025 and Feb. 28, 2026, along with deliberate attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure. He said they risk further serious violations of international law with catastrophic humanitarian consequences and dangers to regional and international peace and security. He warned that responsibility rests with the United States, the Zionist regime and anyone who directly or indirectly supports their aggression and state terrorism.

The letter cited US media reports on Oct. 15, 2026 that the White House and Pentagon had prepared military options including the possible use of the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast, known as the "mother of all bombs," against Iran. It said Trump discussed the weapon in a television interview the same day and threatened Iran with further attacks.

It said Israeli war minister Yisrael Katz announced on Oct. 18, 2026 that Israel was ready to attack Iran and that in any new aggression "all energy facilities" would be targeted, with the aim of returning Iran to the "Stone Age." Katz also claimed the United States and Israel had dropped 35,000 bombs on Iran in total and said their military campaign was not over.

The letter said that on the same day, the Zionist regime's prime minister, whom it described as a war criminal under international prosecution, again openly declared his criminal intent to preemptively start another war of aggression against Iran. It said the silence and explicit support of some Security Council members had made him more brazen in pursuing genocidal thinking.

The letter said the threats amount to gross violations of international law, including the threat to use the MOAB against civilian infrastructure and to target all of Iran's energy infrastructure. It said attempts to spread fear among Iran's population or any threat to deliberately destroy critical civilian infrastructure are new instances of gross violations of international humanitarian law with severe and possibly long-term humanitarian and environmental consequences, increasing the responsibility of the United States and the Zionist regime. It said both have repeatedly shown they do not consider themselves bound by any rules of international law, including obligations under the four 1949 Geneva Conventions and customary international humanitarian law.

Iran asked the UN secretary-general and the Security Council to demand that the United States and the Zionist regime immediately end their unlawful threats and fully comply with their obligations under the UN Charter and peremptory norms of international law. It also asked them to explicitly and unambiguously condemn threats to attack Iran, including its critical civilian infrastructure, used as a tool of coercion and intimidation.

Iran further asked the Security Council to take urgent measures within its powers and duties, including holding an emergency meeting to address the threats to regional and international peace and security and to ensure accountability for the United States and the rogue Zionist regime. It asked the Council to guarantee accountability and full compensation for damages caused by wrongful international acts that the United States and the Zionist regime commit against Iran daily.

The letter said the Security Council cannot remain silent in the face of explicit threats of further aggression and destruction of critical civilian infrastructure, warning that inaction would further weaken the Charter and the international legal order on which the UN system is built.

Iran reaffirmed its inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and its determination to take all necessary measures against any source of threat endangering its people, sovereignty, territorial integrity and vital national interests. It said that if the Security Council fails in its responsibilities, Iran will exercise its right of self-defense and give a decisive response in line with international law to protect its supreme national interests.

It said the United States and the Zionist regime will bear full responsibility for the consequences of any further aggression, including the risk of unpredictable and uncontrollable escalation.

Iran requested that the letter be distributed as an official document of the General Assembly and the Security Council.

MNA