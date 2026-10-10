AI faculty launched in Tehran-based university

The University of Science and Culture opened the Faculty of Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science by changing the structure of the Computer Science Department and developing educational and research activities.

According to a statement o nthe website of the University of Science and Culture, Mohammad Hossein Imani Khoshkho, the president of the university said in a speech delivered at the opening ceremony of the Faculty of Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science that: The University of Science and Culture has tried to be a dynamic university and its activities are in line with the current needs in the country.

Referring to the position of the University of Science and Culture among the universities of the country, the President of the University of Science and Culture said that the newly-launched faculty will put the university amonf the top universities in the Iranian capital.

Stating that the University of Science and Culture is affiliated with an institution with a history of 44 years, namely Jihad Daneshgahi, Imani Khoshkho, said: When an institution with this history continues to face the new needs of the country and is asked for help to carry out pending tasks, it is natural that the university affiliated with this institution should also move in line with the developments.

Referring to the increasing importance of artificial intelligence, he continued: Artificial intelligence is the highly important in the country today, and people and activists in different fields are faced with this technology with doubts and joy. In the National Park of Soft Sciences, Technologies and Cultural Industries, which is located next to the university, we have also tried to bring different fields closer to artificial intelligence.

MNA/6973547