Missiles strike gathering of Saudi mercenaries in Marib

The Yemeni army targeted a gathering place of Saudi forces in Marib, located in the northeast of the country, with a missile attack.

The Yemeni army announced on Sunday night that it had targeted a gathering of Saudi forces in Marib province, located in the northeast of the country.

According to Yemeni sources, the air defenses of the country's armed forces also confronted Saudi warplanes in the sky of Saada province and forced them to retreat.

The Yemeni Marib Governorate announced that Ansar Allah forces (Yemeni armed forces) targeted the city of Marib with a missile attack and used 8 ballistic missiles in the attack.

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