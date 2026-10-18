Iran's Araghchi, OIC chief discuss Islamic world issues

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, in Iraq to attend the annual session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, met Secretary-General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed on Saturday afternoon.

The two exchanged views on issues facing the Islamic world and items on the organization's agenda.

Araghchi congratulated the new secretary-general and stressed the importance of the OIC playing an effective role in strengthening solidarity among Islamic countries and confronting common challenges and threats against the Islamic world, particularly regarding occupied Palestine.

Pointing to Iran's status as a founding member of the OIC, Araghchi said the Islamic Republic expects the secretariat to act with a professional and impartial approach to strengthen Islamic understanding and solidarity, and to prevent any impression of bias by the secretariat for or against any member state.

The meeting also covered developments in the Arabian Peninsula and the escalation of conflicts, with Araghchi stressing Iran's readiness to help facilitate dialogue and engagement between Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

The OIC secretary-general, for his part, thanked the Iranian foreign minister for attending the summit and said the secretariat is keen to draw on Iran's experience and capacities to design and advance new initiatives on mediation and the settlement of disputes among Islamic countries.

MNA