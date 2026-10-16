  1. Politics
Oct 16, 2026, 10:44 AM

Iran slams Colombia’s opening of embassy in Occupied Al-Quds

Iran slams Colombia’s opening of embassy in Occupied Al-Quds

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned Colombia’s decision to open an embassy in occupied al-Quds, describing the move as contrary to the United Nations Charter and the fundamental principles of international law.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, the ministry stressed that al-Quds is an inseparable part of Palestinian territory and said Colombia must accept responsibility for the consequences of its decision.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the Colombian government’s action in opening an embassy in occupied al-Quds and considers it contrary to the Charter of the United Nations and the fundamental principles of international law,” it said.

“Al-Quds is an inseparable part of Palestinian territory, and all states are obligated under international law to refrain from any action that amounts to recognition of the Israeli regime’s occupation,” the ministry stated.

“Undoubtedly, the alignment of Colombia’s current governing authorities with an occupying and genocidal regime, and the legitimization of the occupation of Palestinian territory, stand in clear contradiction to the aspirations for independence and justice that have shaped a significant part of the history of the struggles of the people of Colombia and Latin America,” the statement said.

MNA

News ID 248614

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