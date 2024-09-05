Iran blasts Netanyahu map showing Palestine as part of Israel

In a post published on the social media platform X on Thursday afternoon, the diplomatic mission also criticized those who deceitfully continue to voice support for the so-called two-state solution to the decades-long conflict.

“In the map Netanyahu presented to foreign media reporters, the West Bank is completely missing (have erased). Yet, many hypocritically continue to express support for a two-state solution. A Palestinian government — on what land?” the post read, according to PressTV.

In his first public address since Sunday’s mass protests that saw hundreds of thousands of Israeli settlers urging a deal with Hamas for the release of captives being held in the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu stood in front of a wall-sized digital map that obliterated the West Bank.

Speaking about the importance of the Philadelphi Corridor between Gaza and Egypt during the address on Monday, the Israeli premier used a map that showed the entirety of the West Bank and occupied East al-Quds as being annexed to the 1948 Israeli-occupied territories and only had the Gaza Strip outlined.

Palestinians decried the move as an explicit annexation of the occupied territory by Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu stated that Israel would not withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor, claiming it was a lifeline to Hamas.

He alleged that the occupation of the corridor was vital to ensuring Hamas could not rearm via tunnels, and would “cut off the oxygen” to the Palestinian resistance group.

“No one is more committed to freeing the hostages than me. ... No one will preach to me on this issue,” the Israeli prime minister further claimed.

This is not the first time Israeli officials have used maps which do not demarcate the occupied Palestinian territories.

Since the onset of the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, numerous officials have been seen wearing necklaces of the outline of all of Mandate Palestine, which they claim as Israel.

Israeli occupation soldiers deployed in Gaza have also worn a uniform badge depicting a map of self-proclaimed Greater Israel.

In September 2023, Netanyahu addressed the UN General Assembly holding a map of ‘The New Middle East’ with Palestine completely erased.

Months earlier, in March of the same year, far-right Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich addressed an event in Paris while standing by a map of ‘Greater Israel’, portraying Jordan as part of Israel.

